Prince William’s alleged attempt to employ Princess Charlotte for conveying an ‘unpalatable message’ has encountered strong criticism, as stated by Leah Brown, the founder and CEO of Broadstairs Consulting.

During an interview, Ms. Brown elaborated on these accusations, shedding light on her perspective.

She pointed out that the consequential impact of King Charles not providing support to the Lionesses raises fundamental questions about the monarchy’s role.

Addressing Prince William’s PR move involving Princess Charlotte, she termed it as an ‘unpalatable’ public relations strategy.

Nonetheless, she expressed some understanding for King Charles’ position, acknowledging that in this instance, the designated individual, Prince William, shirked his responsibility, resulting in others being put in a challenging position.

Ms. Brown also expressed skepticism regarding climate change being the driving factor behind non-attendance, particularly given the absence of state support alongside the Queen of Spain.

Amid discussions about charity causes and investitures, she questioned the royal family’s performative nature and emphasized that an event of this nature should have been attended by a female royal representative, regardless of other commitments.

Before concluding, Ms. Brown criticized Buckingham Palace’s lack of support as ‘short-sighted.’

She noted that the Women’s World Cup presented an ideal opportunity to advocate for societal progress regarding women in sports and to unify a divided nation by personally supporting the Lionesses in Australia.

