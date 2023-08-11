Princess Diana chose bizarre attire for William & Harry

Princess Diana found great delight in dressing up her children, Prince William and Prince Harry, in matching and sometimes unconventional outfits.

The former Princess of Wales had a mischievous streak and took immense pleasure in selecting unique and “bizarre” ensembles for her young princes. This facet of Diana’s personality came to light through Harry’s own admission during the documentary titled “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.”

In the documentary, Harry shared, “I genuinely think she got satisfaction out of dressing myself and William up in the most bizarre outfits – normally matching.”

Reflecting on those days, Harry chuckled at the memories, particularly of “weird shorts and little shiny shoes with the old clip-on.” He mused that when he looks at the old photographs, it elicits laughter, making him wonder, “How could you do that to us?”

In a twist of perspective, Harry unveiled that his elder brother, Prince William, held an entirely different sentiment regarding their matching attires.

Harry recounted an anecdote from his memoir ‘Spare,’ where he revealed, “Willy always hated it when anyone made the mistake of thinking of us as a package deal. He loathed it when mummy dressed us in the same outfits… I barely took notice. I didn’t care about clothes, mine or anyone else’s… But for Willy, it was pure agony to wear the same blazer, the same tight shorts, as me.”

Tragically, Princess Diana met an untimely demise in 1997 due to a car accident in Paris. Her passing left a profound void in the lives of her two teenage sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who have since carried on her legacy in their own distinct ways.

