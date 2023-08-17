Princess Diana intended her wedding dress to have secrets

Princess Diana’s reaction to her wedding dress was one of astonishment and surprise.

The former Princess of Wales, who exchanged vows with King Charles in London, harbored apprehensions about her wedding gown.

According to an insider, “While we were aware that there might be some creasing, witnessing her arrival at St. Paul’s and observing the extent of the creases left me quite taken aback. I was genuinely shocked by the level of creasing, which surpassed our expectations.”

Designer David Emanuel shared, “Our primary aim was to maintain an element of surprise surrounding the dress. We deliberately chose not to have Diana try it on. In fact, we never even broached the topic. Our intention was to ensure its secrecy, mainly for our own peace of mind.”

Reflecting on Diana’s appreciation, the expert conveyed that the Princess took the time to personally express her gratitude to David after the ceremony for his meticulous work on the dress.

