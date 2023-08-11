Princess Diana wore 2nd secret outfit to King Charles nuptials

Princess Diana had a contingency plan in place for unforeseen circumstances, including an alternate wedding dress.

The former Princess of Wales, who exchanged vows with Prince Charles, had a spare ensemble prepared as a precaution for her momentous day.

Designer Elizabeth Emanuel, privileged to collaborate with Diana in crafting her wedding gown, revealed to Hello! magazine that the “spare wedding gown” had been readied, though, fortunately, it was never needed.

In her own words, the 70-year-old designer shared, “People frequently inquire about that experience. There were certain similarities between the two dresses, particularly the voluminous skirt, but every other aspect was distinct.”

Further delving into the subject of the alternate dress, Elizabeth Emanuel elaborated, “It truly served as a backup option to the original gown, and to be honest, I’m unsure where it eventually ended up. It just seemed to vanish.”

Advertisement

Princess Diana was evidently attuned to fashion nuances and even extended her penchant for trying various styles to her children, Prince Harry and Prince William.

This insight into Princess Diana’s wedding preparations underscores her meticulous planning and attention to detail, as well as her iconic influence on both the world of fashion and her family life.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Prince Harry would be happy to move to Japan after leaving UK Prince Harry openly shares his willingness to spend his future years in...