Priyanka Chopra Calls Sushmita Sen ‘Queen’ for Speaking Out Against Trolls

Priyanka Chopra praised Sushmita Sen for her candidness and courage to express herself freely.

Priyanka said that she is deeply impressed by Sen’s viewpoint.

Priyanka and Sushmita Sen are close friends.

Sushmita Sen is gearing up to impress the audience with her bold and fearless portrayal of a transgender character in her highly anticipated upcoming film, “Taali.” The beloved star, who has held a special place in fans’ hearts since the late 90s, will take on the role of renowned transgender activist Gauri Shinde on the big screen in her next project.

While Sushmita has always enchanted us with her captivating beauty and magnetic charisma, her admirers also admire her candid nature and the courage to express herself freely without concerns of judgment.

Sushmita Sen, the former Miss Universe, recently engaged in an exclusive interview. During this conversation, she discussed her upcoming OTT project, Taali, and how she faced judgments during the initial stages of her career in the early 90s. A video excerpt from this interview has been circulating on social media, showcasing Sen in her candid element. The clip has garnered significant attention and fans are praising her authenticity. Among the flood of positive comments for the esteemed Biwi No.1 star, a comment from none other than our own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra, stood out and left us excited. Keep reading to discover Chopra’s reaction to Sen’s video.

The video features Sushi discussing the importance of expressing oneself with kindness and compassion. Reflecting on guidance she received early in her career, Sushi shared how those words remained ingrained in her memory, “Someone told me at the beginning of my career, I must have been 21 years old. I know who said it but I won’t name them. They told me, ‘Always remember, no matter how disrespectfully a question is asked to you, you have to always answer it with respect because history will not record that question, they will record your answer’. It stuck with me.” “No matter what happens, I have to speak my word and I have to do it respectfully. So, the one who’s listening, even if they don’t understand, so later, when history records it, someone will understand it.” “So don’t antagonize your voice, make it compassionate.”

Priyanka Chopra, a close friend of Sushmita Sen, is deeply impressed by Sen’s viewpoint, and her response serves as confirmation. Similar to numerous fans who expressed their admiration in the comments, Priyanka Chopra also joined in, leaving a comment that simply said, ‘Queen.’ This gesture from Chopra has caused quite a stir among internet users, who are thrilled to witness the genuine appreciation one prominent female actress has for another leading Bollywood lady.

In terms of her professional engagements, Priyanka Chopra’s recent appearance was in the American web series “Citadel,” crafted by The Russo Brothers. The international icon’s upcoming project is “Heads of State,” where she shares the screen with Hollywood luminaries Idris Elba and John Cena.

