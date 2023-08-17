Priyanka Chopra Exits Her New York Restaurant ‘Sona’

After operating her restaurant Sona in New York for a span of two years, Priyanka Chopra has chosen to disengage from the establishment. A spokesperson verified to People that “Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona.” The restaurant, renowned for its diverse Indian flavours, will continue under the management of its co-founder Maneesh K. Goyal. Maneesh emphasized that Priyanka was the creative driving force behind the eatery and conveyed to People, “We’re thankful for her collaboration and support. Although she won’t remain involved as a creative partner going forward, she remains a part of the Sona family and we are enthusiastic about the fresh chapters that lie ahead for both of us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The representative issued a statement, expressing, “The realization of Sona has been a significant and gratifying milestone in her career. Stepping away from Sona will enable her to expand her horizons on a more global scale, and she’s eagerly looking forward to the potential opportunities ahead.” In response to the news on Priyanka’s widely followed Instagram fan page, numerous individuals queried “why” in the comments section. One fan expressed, “Oh no, Nick named that restaurant.” Another shared in dismay, “I hope she’s alright because this restaurant was her aspiration.” Yet another fan conveyed, “Beautiful restaurant and she and Nick infused it with so much, but they must be planning new business endeavours. I’d love to see them establish one in LA.” “So it implies she’s plotting something substantial,” penned another.

Advertisement

Priyanka also manages a luxury homeware brand, Sona Home, alongside her restaurant venture. In addition, she oversees a haircare brand named Anomaly and a film production company called Purple Pebble Pictures.

Previously stationed in London for the shooting of her forthcoming Hollywood movie “Heads of State,” Priyanka is now back in the US and extended her wholehearted support to her husband Nick Jonas as he commenced his tour at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York on Monday. She attended the event accompanied by her daughter Malti.

Additionally, Priyanka has the second season of her series “Citadel” lined up. Although she initially signed on for Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zaraa,” rumors have circulated that she might have withdrawn from the project. Nonetheless, there has been no official confirmation on this matter, and producer Reema Kagti has hinted that the film will initiate production with the “same cast,” which includes Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement