Priyanka Chopra’s Adorable Daughter Rocks Kurta-Pajama Look

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been reveling in the joys of parenthood.

The couple often shares heartwarming moments of their little one on social media.

In the first picture, little Malti is seen sitting inside an empty suitcase, her innocent smile lighting up the frame.

Advertisement

Since the arrival of their first child, Malti Marie, in January 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been reveling in the joys of parenthood. The couple often shares heartwarming moments of their little one on social media, treating their fans to adorable glimpses of their family life. Recently, Priyanka delighted her followers with new photos of Malti Marie in a kurta pajama outfit, capturing some precious moments as they prepared for an upcoming trip.

In the first picture, little Malti is seen sitting inside an empty suitcase, her innocent smile lighting up the frame. Dressed in white nightwear and purple sandals, she looks absolutely charming. Priyanka shares her excitement for Nick’s upcoming tour, which is set to kick off in New York on August 12, captioning the photo, “We’re ready for THE TOUR @nickjonas.”

The mother-daughter duo also met up with Priyanka’s manager and friend, Anjula Acharia, as they set out on a sunny day. Anjula posted a selfie of the three of them donning stylish sunglasses. Priyanka, holding Malti in her arms, looks stunning as always, while Malti looks adorable in a white frock and white hat. Priyanka shared the photo on her own stories and expressed her happiness at being reunited with Anjula, writing, “Missed you @anjula_acharia.”

In another snapshot, Malti is captured standing inside a room, wearing a printed off-white kurta and pajama set, complete with little earrings. Anjula gifted her some toys, which Malti was joyfully playing with. Priyanka playfully wrote, “Sundays are for kurta pajamas (heart-eye emojis).” Anjula also shared more pictures of Malti in her cute kurta pajama attire, showcasing the little one sitting amidst toys and enjoying herself. Anjula lovingly referred to herself as “On Massi duty!” as she played with Malti and Priyanka’s dog, Diana, in another picture.

Advertisement

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti Marie into their lives through surrogacy, and the couple couldn’t contain their happiness. Priyanka made a heartwarming announcement on Instagram, expressing their joy and seeking privacy during this special time as they focus on their family.

The glimpses of Malti Marie’s stylish outfit choices and joyful playtime moments have undoubtedly warmed the hearts of fans worldwide. Priyanka and Nick’s journey into parenthood is filled with love and happiness, and they continue to cherish these precious moments as a family.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Viral Video: Priyanka Chopra’s Happy Dance on Her 41st Birthday Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 41st birthday with her loved ones. A video...