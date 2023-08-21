Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas Admits His Love for Dosa, Paneer, and Biryani

Nick Jonas’s favorite Indian food is paneer, lamb biryani, and dosa.

He revealed his favorite Indian food in a video with content creator Rebecca Tandon.

The video was taken backstage at a recent Jonas Brothers concert.

Nicholas Jerry Jonas, often known as Nick Jonas, is married to the Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra. They are parents to a daughter named Malti Marie. Priyanka is known for her enthusiastic support of Nick’s concerts and performances.

Recently, the Jonas Brothers, comprising Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, held an extraordinary concert at the Yankee Stadium, where Priyanka Chopra cheered on her husband and brothers-in-law. Adding to the intrigue, a recent viral video showcases Nick Jonas unveiling his preferred Indian cuisine.

During a recent video featuring content creator Rebecca Tandon, singer Nick Jonas, who is also Priyanka Chopra’s husband, discussed his preferences for Indian cuisine. In the video, Rebecca posed a question to Nick, asking him about his favorite Indian dishes, “I want to know what is your favourite Indian food?” and in response, he said, “I like paneer, lamb biryani, and dosa, I like dosa.”

Interestingly, the content creator posted a video that was captured backstage at a recent Jonas Brothers concert. In the caption, Rebecca provided an explanation, “Had to ask an important question as an Indian and a FAN girl of @nickjonas…”

Following the widespread circulation of the video, online users began responding to Nick Jonas’s response. Among the reactions, one individual humorously penned, “If it’s not butter chicken I’m not satisfied with the answer. But this dude said Dosa and now I’m impressed,” another one wrote, “He knows dosa y’all. As a South Indian I’m happy for the recognition.”

During a 2021 interview with IMDb, Priyanka Chopra addressed inquiries from her fans and took the opportunity to share her preferred Indian cuisine. In the course of the conversation, she also mentioned how relocating to Los Angeles made her miss this favored dish.

In the interview, He said, “Well, my favourite Indian food is homemade Indian food. I just love roti, dal, you know the everyday stuff that I miss tremendously.”

Simultaneously, Priyanka Chopra was queried about her spouse Nick Jonas’s preferred Indian cuisine, and in response, the Bajirao Mastani star answered, “I think Nick’s favourite Indian food is any kind of paneer.”

In terms of their professional endeavors, Nick Jonas unveiled the track “Maan Meri Jaan” earlier this year, collaborating with singer and rapper King. The 30-year-old singer garnered considerable appreciation and affection for this release. Shifting focus to Priyanka Chopra, her recent appearance was in the web series titled “Citadel,” where she starred alongside Richard Madden. Upcoming ventures for her encompass Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zaraa” and Ilya Naishuller’s “Heads of State.”

