Progress of Balochistan main priority of govt: PM Kakar

QUETTA: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said progress of Balochistan province was the main priority of his government.

he made the remarks in a meeting with Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki after his arrival in Quetta. The chief minister briefed the PM on the administrative affairs of the province.

The prime minister directed that a detailed briefing should be presented regarding the administrative affairs and development and infrastructure projects of Balochistan.

He said progress of Pakistan was not possible without progress of Balochistan. He added the province was not only rich in natural resources but its real strength was its capable human resources.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki welcomed the prime minister and said the visit will have far-reaching results. He said is the good fortune of the province that the prime minister belongs to Balochistan.

Advertisement

PM Kakar thanked the chief minister for the reception and welcoming words that this visit will prove to be an important progress in solving the problems of Balochistan.

On his arrival, the prime minister was presented a guard of honour at the Chief Minister House.

Earlier today, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday arrived in Quetta on a three-day visit to Balochistan.

This is the prime minister’s maiden official visit to his native province after assuming office.

On his arrival at the Quetta Airport, the prime minister was received by interim Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan and Inspector General of Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh.

The prime minister was accompanied by Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti, Communications Minister Shahid Tarar and others.