Public Criticism Arises Over Resham’s Bold Fashion Choices

Dominated the film industry for around two decades before transitioning to television.

Evolved fashion sense admired; known for wearing impeccable costumes.

She commanded the cinema industry for about two decades before it began to fall, and Resham transitioned to television, where she worked on projects such as Man o Salwa.

Resham has since done some select work, including a cameo appearance in The Legend of Maula Jatt.

She is also one of the few artists who has kept up with the times, and she is not only friends with the new stars and supports their work, but she has also refined her fashion sense, and it is delightful to see her in perfect costumes.

Resham was recently seen in an Iqbal Hussain Barbie pink costume, and she looked stunning and handled the ensemble wonderfully.

Here are a few photos of the actress:

