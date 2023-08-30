Rabeeca Khan face backlash on social media over her struggles

She has a large following on social media, and her fans adore her content.

Rebecca Khan is a popular young content creator from Pakistan, known for her engaging videos on TikTok and YouTube. She has a large following on social media, and her fans adore her content. Rebecca specializes in creating entertaining lip-syncing videos and also enjoys singing. Her YouTube channel offers a variety of entertainment content.

Interestingly, Rabeeca Khan is the daughter of the renowned Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan. She has an impressive 8.6 million followers on TikTok and 4.9 million on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

Recently, she shared a video where she depicted her personal challenges. In the video, Rebecca appears tired and worn out, yet she persists in her work. A motivational song in the background underscores the theme of facing life’s difficulties. Rebecca Khan also penned a heartfelt note for her parents, expressing her dedication to their happiness and gratitude for their support.

However, Rabeeca’s portrayal of “struggle” sparked a debate among social media users. Some criticized her for what they perceived as overacting in an Instagram reel, finding the video humorous. Fans even teased her, suggesting that her “struggle” amounted to getting ready and making a few lip-syncing videos. Many social media users mocked her for sharing dance videos, believing that she hasn’t truly experienced life’s real challenges according to their perspective.

