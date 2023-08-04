Rajinikanth-Nelson’s Film Jailer Gets Hype from Celebrity’s Review

Rajinikanth’s film “Jailer” is currently the hottest topic in Tamil Nadu.

The news and updates about the movie have all been exceptionally positive among fans.

Anirudh Ravichander, the well-known music director of “Jailer,” expressed his admiration for the film on Twitter.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer is unquestionably the most talked-about film in Tamil Nadu right now. Everyone has been talking about the Enthiran actor’s new film.

All of the news regarding the film has been overwhelmingly good. This has heightened the excitement among enthusiasts.

Now, a well-known actor has stated his enthusiasm for the picture, raising fans’ hopes even higher.

Anirudh Ravichander, the music director for Jailer, is a well-known celebrity. The guitarist adored the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film.

He took to Twitter to offer his thoughts about Jailer. He didn’t say anything about the film directly and instead used emojis to express his thoughts.

Fans are absolutely pumped, according to a source involved in the initiative. Anirudh has previously been correct about several of his film predictions, and we hope he is correct this time as well.

See the Tweet below:

Jailer 💥💥💥🏆🏆🏆🙌🙌🙌 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) August 4, 2023

The flick Jailer is intended to put Rajinikanth back in his element. If the film does well and the collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj goes smoothly, the renowned actor would be unstoppable.

If rumours are to be believed, Nelson has created a pleasing film experience this time around, and that too with Rajinikanth.

Beast, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, was not well received by the general public. However, Jailer is proving to be a fantastic comeback for the filmmaker.

Anirudh has long been regarded as a credible source not only for producing blockbuster songs but also for providing unbiased film critiques.

He previously had positive things to say about Lokesh Kanagaraj’s most recent film, Vikram.

The in-demand composer had even cried while viewing the film. Hopefully, his assessment will be correct this time as well. If that happens, the audience will be left with a visual spectacle to enjoy.

Anirudh has recently been on a roll. He has made a habit of making popular songs since his debut. He has been churning out blockbuster after hit since his first film as a music director, the Dhanush-starrer 3.

