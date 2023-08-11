Rajinikanth takes spiritual break in Himalayas as Jailer sets box office records

Rajinikanth is on a spiritual expedition in the Himalayas.

He has a tradition of going on a spiritual journey after each movie.

He stopped this practice in 2010 due to health reasons.

Rajinikanth is presently on a spiritual expedition in the Himalayas, coinciding with the remarkable success of his recent film “Jailer” at the box office. This practice of embarking on a spiritual journey following each movie has been a consistent tradition for the actor over the years.

A recent image of the renowned superstar taken in the Himalayas has surfaced on social media. In the photo, Rajinikanth is captured with two companions, exuding a joyful aura as they pose together. Draped in a white kurta and pajama, Rajinikanth radiates contentment as he stands adorned with a tilak on his forehead, posing on a bridge.

While the world rejoices in the triumph of “Jailer,” the superstar finds solace away from the commotion and commotion, indulging in relaxation amidst the tranquil Himalayan surroundings. On August 9th, the actor was seen at Dehradun airport as he set off for his Himalayan sojourn. Amidst enthusiastic fans seeking selfies, Rajinikanth graciously obliged.

Reportedly, Rajinikanth has a customary practice of embarking on serene spiritual retreats to the Himalayas upon completing each of his films. Nevertheless, in 2010, he temporarily halted this practice due to health-related reasons. He recommenced his spiritual sojourns after wrapping up his roles in the movies Kaala and 2.0. Unfortunately, the past two years were marked by the pandemic, preventing him from continuing this tradition. Now, at last, he has reinstated this practice, returning to uphold the tradition.

Jailer has garnered extensive acclaim from diverse audiences. Marking Rajinikanth’s return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus, the film’s strengths include Mohanlal’s special appearance, Nelson Dilipkumar’s direction, and other compelling elements that have resonated effectively with viewers. Backed by Sun Pictures, the movie stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, supported by a talented ensemble including Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Vasanth Ravi. Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of the music, while Vijay Kartik Kannan has captured the visuals.

Reportedly, the movie has garnered an impressive Rs 52 crores on its inaugural day in India. Jailer is not only setting new benchmarks at the box office but has also emerged as the top-grossing Tamil film of the year.

