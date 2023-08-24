Rajinikanth’s Film ‘Jailer’ Poised To Cross ₹300 Crore Mark At Indian Box Office

Rajinikanth’s Tamil movie “Jailer” is poised to surpass the ₹300 crore milestone at the domestic box office. The film garnered ₹3.65 crore on its second Wednesday across languages in India, according to reports. The film’s current total at the domestic box office is ₹295.65 crore. “Jailer” was released on August 10, a day before Akshay Kumar’s “OMG 2” and Sunny Deol’s “Gadar 2.” While “Gadar 2” is leading, “Jailer” holds the second position. Although “Gadar 2” has surpassed the ₹400 crore mark, “Jailer” is on track to reach the ₹300 crore mark soon.

Advertisement

“Jailer” opened at ₹48.35 crore on a Thursday, surpassing “Gadar 2,” which opened a day later with ₹40 crore. In its first week, “Jailer” accumulated ₹235.85 crore but experienced a slowdown after its second weekend.

The film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar has become the second fastest Tamil film to cross ₹550 crore globally in just 12 days. The quickest film to achieve this feat was Rajinikanth’s 2018 movie “2.0,” which accomplished the milestone in eight days. The movie also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, and Vasanth Ravi. Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff make guest appearances in the film. Tamannaah Bhatia plays a role and is featured in a special dance number called “Kaavaalaa,” which gained popularity on the internet even before the film’s release. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has returned to Chennai after his spiritual journey to Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. He offered prayers at the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli, Ram Janmbhoomi, Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya, and other places. Along the way, he met various politicians, including Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, and Jharkhand governor C. P. Radhakrishnan.

Also Read Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ Climbs to Third Highest Grossing Kollywood Film Worldwide "Jailer" has become the third highest-grossing movie in Kollywood history. The film...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.