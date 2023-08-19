Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ Climbs to Third Highest Grossing Kollywood Film Worldwide

“Jailer” has risen to become the third highest-grossing movie in Kollywood’s history, surpassing Vikram’s position recently

“Jailer” has risen to become the third highest-grossing movie in Kollywood’s history, surpassing Vikram’s position recently. Rajinikanth’s film has garnered an impressive INR 284 crores domestically and INR 164 crores (equivalent to USD 19.80 million) internationally, resulting in a cumulative worldwide gross box office collection of INR 448 crores.

Although it’s currently in third place, its stay there is expected to be brief, as the film is projected to exceed the INR 500 crores milestone by Sunday, moving up to the second position.

It is expected that “Jailer” will surpass the 600 crore mark globally, securing the second position after “2.0,” the highest-grossing Kollywood film till now, majorly due to its successful Hindi dubbed version. Nevertheless, “Jailer” will claim the title of the highest-grossing Tamil film, currently held by “Ponniyin Selvan 1.”

The top ten highest-grossing Kollywood films worldwide are as follows:

2.0: Rs. 665 crores Advertisement Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1: Rs. 496 crores Jailer: Rs. 448 crores (9 days) Vikram: Rs. 430 crores Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2: Rs. 346 crores Varisu: Rs. 304 crores Bigil: Rs. 299 crores Advertisement Endhiran: Rs. 288 crores Kabali: Rs. 287 crores Sarkar: Rs. 258 crores

Analyzing the movie’s achievements, it has garnered Rs. 131 crores in Tamil Nadu by Friday and is poised to surpass the Rs. 150 crores milestone by Sunday. This feat will position it as the third top-earning film in the state. Moreover, it is anticipated that the film will gradually rise to the second spot, eventually surpassing Vikram’s numbers. However, exceeding PS1’s collection of Rs. 222 crores seems challenging. Nonetheless, the movie has the potential to exceed the Rs. 200 crores mark in the state.

The movie’s performance has exceeded expectations, particularly beyond Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, it has become the highest-earning Tamil film within a mere nine days from its premiere. It’s poised to secure the leading position in Karnataka by this Sunday. The possibility of achieving the same feat in Telugu states depends on its performance in the upcoming weeks.

Internationally, the movie stands as the third highest-grossing Tamil film to date, and it’s on track to claim the top spot by the conclusion of the second week. There’s potential for the film to establish a new milestone in the global Tamil cinema landscape, potentially achieving a remarkable gross of $25 million.

