Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan At “Guns and Gulaabs” Screening: Watch

The much-anticipated web series “Guns and Gulaabs” is gearing up for its grand debut on Netflix this upcoming weekend. This comedy thriller set in the 1990s boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav in leading roles. Recently, the renowned director duo Raj and DK organized a screening of the project in Mumbai, attended by the show’s cast, crew, and other notable figures from the film industry.

Dulquer Salmaan, making his OTT debut with “Guns and Gulaabs,” graced the Netflix series’ screening event with his elegant wife, Amaal Sufiya. Salmaan donned a retro-patterned shirt paired with white parallel trousers, complemented by tinted eyeglasses, a distinctive silver necklace, and beige shoes, capturing the essence of the 90s. Amaal opted for a green and black printed outfit, paired with minimal accessories and black heels.

Rajkummar Rao emanated retro charm in a black jacket with white prints, a black high-neck t-shirt, matching trousers, and black shoes. Adarsh Gourav chose a brown suit and white shirt for the occasion. Shreya Dhanwanthary, the female lead, appeared elegant in a red net saree, accompanied by a matching sleeveless blouse, chandelier earrings, and a wavy hairdo adorned with red roses. Director Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, and the remaining cast also made stylish entrances.

Notably absent from the event was one of the show’s leading actors, Gulshan Devaiah, without a specified reason. The screening event was attended by numerous prominent celebrities such as Babil Khan, Huma Qureshi, Ishaan Khattar, and more.

The Netflix series, generating anticipation with its promising trailer, reportedly draws inspiration from the British TV series “Misfits of the World.” In addition to Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav, the Raj and DK-directed show features an impressive ensemble cast including Satish Kaushik, Pooja Gor, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashmith Kunder, Gautam Sharma, Vipin Sharma, and others in pivotal roles. “Guns and Gulaabs” is set to premiere on August 18, Friday.

