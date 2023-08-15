Rajkummar Rao Joins Shehnaaz Gill for Debut Chat Show

Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao reunite for “Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill”

Shehnaaz Gill thanks Rajkummar Rao for being the inaugural guest on her talk show.

Rajkummar Rao’s web series “Guns & Gulaabs” to premiere on Netflix on August 18th.

Shehnaaz Gill has left a significant impact on the entertainment realm, making her presence felt. Her journey to stardom commenced with her participation in Bigg Boss 13 and has since been characterized by notable accomplishments.

A couple of months ago, Shehnaaz introduced her personal talk show, “Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill,” accessible via her YouTube channel. The inaugural guest on her show was none other than the renowned Bollywood figure, Rajkummar Rao. He graced her show to promote his movie, “Monica, O My Darling.” Presently, Rajkummar is preparing for another intriguing conversation with Shehnaaz as he readies for his return to her show.

Just moments ago, Shehnaaz Gill posted a series of pictures on her social media account, connecting with her fans and followers. These images portray Shehnaaz and Rajkummar Rao in a relaxed and cheerful state as they enjoy themselves during the filming of her talk show, “Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill.” Accompanying these snapshots, Shehnaaz expressed admiration for the accomplished actor and wrote an extensive message. Within her note, Shehnaaz also expressed gratitude to Rajkummar for being the inaugural guest on her chat show.

The accompanying message of this post stated, “This one is going to be extra special & emotional. Shot with one of the finest actors of this country once again. I’m forever indebted and grateful that you agreed to come on my show and with that I begun this beautiful journey of #DVWSG There’s always so much to learn from you dearest @rajkummar_rao Suno saaro, one of the finest series Guns & Gulaabs with the most talented actor is about to release on 18th Aug on @netflix_in Don’t miss this.”

Discussing Rajkummar’s latest web series, “Guns & Gulaabs” is set to premiere on Netflix on August 18th.

The chat show “Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill” has been graced by a host of actors including RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Bhuvan Bam, Suniel Shetty, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others. After a substantial hiatus, Shehnaaz’s new episode featuring Rajkummar Rao is set for release. Shehnaaz, who was preoccupied with her recently launched film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” is now returning to her talk show.

Regarding Shehnaaz’s professional commitments, the actress is soon to appear in the upcoming film “Thank You For Coming,” directed by Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and more in significant roles. The film is scheduled for release on October 6, 2023.

