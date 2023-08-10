Rajnikanth Marks His Comeback On Silver Screen With “Jailer”

Rajinikanth’s action-packed film “Jailer” made its global theatrical debut on Thursday, sparking widespread celebrations among the superstar’s fans. Eager supporters danced outside cinema halls, with certain businesses in Chennai and Bengaluru even declaring a day off to mark the occasion. The movie showcases two distinct personas of Rajinikanth’s character, ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian. A distinguished ensemble cast graces “Jailer,” featuring luminaries like Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. Additionally, Mohanlal makes an extended cameo appearance. A highlight is Tamannaah Bhatia’s hit dance sequence “Kaavaalaa” from the film.

Unveiled in February last year under the working title “Thalaivar 169,” the film signifies Rajinikanth’s 169th cinematic venture. The shoot wrapped up in June this year, commemorated by Rajinikanth cutting a grand cake alongside Tamannaah Bhatia.

As per a Sacnilk.com report, “Jailer” secured around ₹18.24 crore in advance bookings across India, with the Tamil version alone accounting for approximately ₹16 crore. The Telugu version logged an advance booking of about ₹2 crore prior to its release. These numbers strongly suggest the movie’s opening day earnings in India could easily exceed ₹20 crore.

While it’s said that “Jailer” was crafted with a budget of around ₹200 crore, no official confirmation has been provided. A report indicates that Rajinikanth received a staggering ₹110 crore for his involvement in the project.

“Jailer” arrives more than a year after Rajinikanth’s previous film, “Annaatthe.” Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film casts Rajinikanth as Jailer Muthuvel Pandian. The pre-release popularity of Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance track “Kaavaalaa” has been substantial, showcasing her captivating dance moves. Sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj, the song has gained viral attention among fans.

