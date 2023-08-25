Rakhi Sawant to Perform Umrah for the First Time

Rakhi Sawant is embarking on a pilgrimage to Umrah for the first time.

Some social media users have mocked her decision to go on Umrah.

Fatima, better known as Rakhi Sawant, who recently made news with her divorce from former spouse Adil Khan Durrani, has revealed her plan to undertake a pilgrimage to Umrah. This pilgrimage holds great significance for Muslims, involving a journey to the revered Masjid al-Haram in Makkah.

In an Instagram video, Rakhi Sawant can be seen wearing a hijab as she shares her thoughts, “I am setting off for Umrah for the very first time. I have received the divine call. My heart brims with joy. I earnestly request your prayers for me, and in turn, I shall pray for everyone’s well-being.”

As this video rapidly circulated on various social media platforms, internet users humorously embraced the phrase, “100 Chuhe Khake Billi Haj Ko Chali,” which symbolically refers to a sudden turn towards virtuous behavior following a past of misdeeds.

One day before embarking on her Umrah journey, Rakhi Sawant visited the Mahim Dargah to receive blessings. In a media briefing, she said, “These individuals (ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani and friend Rajshree) have inundated me with an avalanche of falsehoods. I am here seeking solace. My faith in Allah assures me that my prayers will be received.”

