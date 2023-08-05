Rami Malek happy with life after splitting with Lucy Boynton

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, who were once an on-screen couple and real-life cuties, have reportedly parted ways after dating for five years.

Their romance faced challenges as distance grew between them over time.

Speculations about their separation arose when Lucy Boynton arrived at Wimbledon last month without Rami Malek, and they haven’t been seen together in pictures since February.

According to insiders who spoke to The Sun, Rami and Lucy actually split earlier this year without much public attention.

They had been together for a significant period but gradually grew apart. Both are now focused on moving on with their lives and are keeping busy with work commitments.

Advertisement

While dealing with the breakup, Rami Malek has found comfort in the company of his close friends. He has been enjoying his summer, spending time with his mates and living life to the fullest.

Recently, he invited Emma to join him in watching Bruce at BST, and they had a great time together.

Though their paths have diverged, Rami and Lucy’s love was once strong and evident in Rami’s Oscar acceptance speech in 2019.

During the speech, he expressed heartfelt appreciation for Lucy Boynton, calling her the heart of the film and praising her immense talent.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Eminem responds to The Game & Melle Mel in song “Realest” Eminem is notorious for not holding back when it comes to dissing...