Randeep Hooda’s Girlfriend Lin Laishram Shares Safari Photo for His 47th Birthday

Lin Laishram wished Randeep Hooda a happy birthday on Instagram.

The couple celebrated Randeep’s birthday on a safari.

They have been dating since last year.

Advertisement

Lin Laishram, the girlfriend of actor Randeep Hooda, has posted an exclusive vacation photo featuring the couple, accompanied by a concise and affectionate birthday note for him. The image captures Randeep and Lin Laishram in an open jeep during a safari through the jungle. Their relationship was publicly acknowledged through a Diwali post in the previous year.

On Sunday, Lin Laishram extended birthday wishes to Randeep on his 47th birthday, as she expressed on her Instagram post, “Happy birthday my hot fudge,” Accompanied by heart and fire emojis, the duo can be observed dressed in matching beige shirts, caps, and hats. They sport matching scarves around their necks while posing for a safari-themed photograph.

Lin and Randeep had made their relationship official on Instagram by posting pictures of their Diwali festivities at his residence the previous year. Their social media posts included images of them together, and his parents were also present during the celebrations, “Love and light to all around the world #happydiwali,” Alongside a picture of them and one of his parents, Randeep had included a written message.

During July, Lin had accompanied Randeep in providing assistance for flood relief efforts in Punjab and conflict relief initiatives in Manipur. She shared images that depicted their distribution of food and essential supplies to those who required aid.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Lin Laishram (@linlaishram) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Lin Laishram (@linlaishram) Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Advertisement

She captioned them, “What a high this birthday was from witnessing the most enthralling World Cup match ever to @leomessi winning the golden ball. And spending the evening with some of my favorite people. Grateful. Thank you all for the lovely birthday messages.”

Lin’s acting credits include movies such as “Om Shanti Om,” “Mary Kom,” and “Rangoon.” Meanwhile, Randeep is set to appear in the film “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,” portraying the significant role of the renowned freedom fighter. Additionally, there are reports of him being associated with the upcoming film “Tera Kya Hoga Lovely.”

Also Read Akshay Kumar’s “OMG 2” Box Office Success: 75% Surge on Second Saturday, Rs 10 Crore Collection OMG 2 had a 75% surge on its second Saturday. The film's...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.