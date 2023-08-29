Rani Mukerji Reflects On Weekly Ritual She Follows With Aditya Chopra

Rani Mukerji, a prominent Indian actress renowned for her diverse roles spanning over three decades, has showcased her versatility through numerous films. From her debut in “Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat” in 1996 to her recent work in “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway” in 2023, her career trajectory has been marked by more successes than failures.

In a recent interview, the actress of “Bunty Aur Babli 2” discussed her relationship with her husband, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, unveiling a weekly tradition they still uphold. Speaking with Film Companion, Rani Mukerji conveyed her fondness for theatrical cinema and her preference for experiencing movies on the big screen rather than through streaming services at home.

During the interview, she disclosed the recurring ritual she shares with Aditya Chopra: “That’s something that we continue to do every Friday.” The couple often watches movies together, attending screenings at the Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai when in the city. When abroad, they relish the opportunity to watch films in public theaters, holding hands and enjoying each other’s company.

Rani Mukerji added that her husband, a filmmaker himself, still visits Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre for movie viewings. After dating for a period, Rani and Aditya Chopra tied the knot in a private Bengali ceremony in Italy in 2014. Their daughter, Adira, was born the following year. Rani also shared a personal experience, revealing that she had a miscarriage in 2020 while five months into her second pregnancy.

In her most recent film, “Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway,” a legal drama directed by Ashima Chibber, Rani portrayed a significant role. The film, also starring Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh, draws inspiration from the real-life story of an Indian couple whose children were taken into custody by Norwegian authorities in 2011. Rani expressed that she is not presently engaged in any new projects.

However, she expressed her interest in reprising her role for “Mardaani 3” during an interview: “Yes, I would actually love to get back and wear Shivani Shivaji Roy’s shoes. But it all depends on the scripting and the story and if we do get a very interesting story to go with the third installment, I think it will be fascinating to come back as Shivani Shivaji Roy because even I do enjoy playing the role of a lot.”

