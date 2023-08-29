Rani Mukerji shares perspective on actresses’ strong lead roles on OTT than movies

Rani Mukerji, renowned for her Mardaani roles, isn’t solely a skilled actress but also a cinephile. Beyond her on-camera work, she relishes movie nights, embracing the cinematic ambiance. A fervent advocate for women’s rights, she consistently employs her influential voice to spotlight the challenges faced by women.

In a recent conversation with Anupama Chopra, the Hum Tum star shared her viewpoint on the emergence of women-centric content on OTT platforms in contrast to traditional movies.

Rani has consistently advocated for significant roles for women in films, emphasizing the need for women to reshape narratives. However, contemporary trends reveal a shift towards women-dominated content on streaming platforms instead of theatrical releases. During the conversation, Rani was asked whether she believes streaming has altered the landscape for women.

Expressing her perspective, the Hichki actress stated, “Certainly, I believe any change that benefits women is positive. The willingness of women to lead is excellent, provided our work is seen by people. Our success as actors hinges on viewership. We’re not working for an audience of five; we desire global visibility for our work.” Delving into why certain films might not suit a theatrical experience, Rani explained, “Various factors contribute to a film’s suitability for the theatrical format. Factors such as monetization and audience preferences play a role. If viewers prefer experiencing a specific piece within their homes’ comfort, so be it. However, my stance is to offer my audience a theatrical encounter with a strong female protagonist driving the narrative. I have faith that audiences will engage. As long as it’s economically viable for my producer, I’ll continue prioritizing theatrical films,” she revealed.

Rani’s most recent appearance was in the 2023 legal drama, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway. She eagerly anticipates her involvement in Mardaani 3.

