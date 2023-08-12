Advertisement
Rani Mukerji's Sabyasachi Saree Look: Sultry Elegance

Rani Mukerji’s Sabyasachi Saree Look: Sultry Elegance

Rani Mukerji’s Sabyasachi Saree Look: Sultry Elegance

Rani Mukerji’s Sabyasachi Saree Look: Sultry Elegance

Rani Mukerji dazzled at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, showcasing both contemporary chic and classic charm. Her Sabyasachi saree look, a fusion of modern and traditional, garnered attention. Crafted with Sabyasachi’s artistry, the georgette saree boasted intricate embellishments, sequined borders, and delicate embroidery.

The saree’s pleated section featured whimsical vine patterns and stars, while sparkly fringes added a captivating touch.

Take a look at the post below:

Rani exuded elegance in the black Sabyasachi creation, enhanced by makeup artist Namrata Soni. Namrata’s skillful touch highlighted Rani’s allure, accentuated by bold winged eyeliner and vibrant red lipstick. Rani’s sophisticated ponytail showcased a six-layered pearl necklace, elevating the ensemble’s refinement.

Amidst the perfect blend of classic and modern, the dramatic winged eyeliner stole the spotlight, encapsulating Rani Mukerji’s captivating allure.

