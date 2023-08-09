Ranveer and Alia’s Film Holds Ground: Rs 4.35 Cr on Day 12

The film’s day 12 collection of Rs 4.35 crores marked an increase from the previous day.

The second week is crucial for “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” as it contends with the challenge of new contenders vying for screen space.

However, the second week has remained free from any questionable activities.

Release and Collection Highlights:

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” directed by Karan Johar and featuring the dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, hit theaters worldwide on July 28, 2023. The film’s day 12 collection of Rs 4.35 crores marked an increase from the previous day, further cementing its box office success. In just 12 days since its release, the film has garnered an impressive Rs 109.85 crores. As it enters its second week, predictions suggest it could cross the Rs 115 crores mark, despite facing tough competition from new releases like “Gadar 2” and “OMG 2.”

Challenges and Prospects:

The second week is crucial for “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” as it contends with the challenge of new contenders vying for screen space. The outcome after the release of these two new films will be pivotal in determining whether the film emerges as a hit in India. Notably, during its first week, the film received corporate bookings that boosted its theatrical prospects. However, the second week has remained free from any questionable activities.

International Success and Domestic Potential: While the Indian verdict on “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is yet to be determined, its international performance stands as a testament to its global appeal. Internationally, the film has already achieved super-hit status and is aiming for a lifetime total of approximately 15 million dollars. In India, the film’s fate hinges on its performance after the release of the new Hindi films. If it maintains its momentum, it could potentially surpass the Rs 150 crore net mark. Despite selling around 55-60 lakh tickets domestically within the first 12 days, ticket sales reflect the pandemic’s impact on cinema attendance.

Box Office Breakdown:

The film’s box office journey has been marked by consistent earnings:

Thursday: Rs 10.50 crores

Saturday: Rs 15.50 crores

Sunday: Rs 18.50 crores

Monday: Rs 6.50 crores

Wednesday: Rs 6.50 crores

Thursday: Rs 5.75 crores

Second Friday: Rs 6.50 crores

Second Saturday: Rs 11.25 crores

Second Sunday: Rs 13.50 crores

Second Tuesday: Rs 4.35 crores

The cumulative collection after 12 days in India stands at Rs 109.85 crores net.

Synopsis of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”:

The film portrays the love story between Ranveer Singh’s character, the carefree Punjabi Rocky Randhawa, and Alia Bhatt’s character, the intelligent Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee. Despite their contrasting backgrounds, the two fall in love. When faced with familial opposition, they embark on a mission to win over each other’s families. The heartwarming narrative follows their journey of understanding, compromise, and unity.

Where to Watch:

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is currently screening at theaters near you, inviting audiences to experience this captivating love story on the big screen.

