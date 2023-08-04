Ranveer and Alia’s Love Story: 70.25 Cr in 7 Days

Karan Johar’s latest directorial venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Karan Johar’s latest directorial venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has had a promising start at the box office, amassing 70.25 crore in its opening week. Though the film had a slow start, it gained momentum over the weekend, setting the stage for a steady performance on weekdays.

During the opening weekend, the film raked in 44.50 crore, and the weekdays witnessed stable collections: 6.50 crore on Monday, 7.00 crore on Tuesday, 6.50 crore on Wednesday, and 5.75 crore on Thursday. The film’s consistent performance throughout the week is commendable and indicates positive word-of-mouth and audience appreciation.

The success of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” in urban centers has contributed significantly to its box office numbers. The film’s trend over the weekdays has been one of the best for a Hindi film in the last decade, showing minimal drops. Corporate bookings played a crucial role in elevating the opening week collections, with corporate interest sustained throughout the entire 7-day run, resulting in limited declines.

Notably, the film performed exceptionally well in the three national multiplex chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – accounting for 64 percent of the total business with a combined collection of 45.50 crores.

The film is expected to continue its strong run, especially in multiplexes, attracting urban audiences until the release of “Jawaan” on September 7. Crossing the 100 crore mark is within reach by the end of the second week, and with substantial weekend growth, it could achieve this milestone even earlier.

Considering the higher production costs, the film needs to sustain its momentum to achieve major success. Hitting the three-digit club will be crucial for its perception in the industry. To earn the “hit” tag, the film would need to reach a figure above Rs 140 crore in India.

The overseas market has been favorable for “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” with the film performing exceptionally well and poised to cross $10 million. This success highlights Karan Johar’s brand value in the NRI audience, while also establishing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as bankable actors in the international market.

Overall, the film’s performance in the upcoming weekends and weekdays, along with competition from other releases like “Gadar 2” and “OMG 2” in the third week, will determine its final box office outcome. With its current trajectory, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is on track to secure a success tag (Average/Semi-Hit), if not more.

Advertisement

