Ranveer Singh Moved by Fan Support as Rocky in RRKPK

Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh is currently reveling in the overwhelming success of his latest movie, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” directed by Karan Johar and co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film has been showered with immense love and praise from audiences and critics alike since its release. Each character, including Ranveer’s portrayal of the energetic Punjabi man, Rocky Randhawa, and Alia Bhatt’s portrayal of the Bengali journalist, Rani Chatterjee, received adoration from fans.

In a heartfelt statement, Ranveer expressed his joy, saying, “I’m touched and overwhelmed with this outpouring of love. It is beyond my imagination. People are laughing, crying, and cheering for Rocky in the halls.”

The movie has been hailed as one of Ranveer’s finest performances, and he is immensely grateful for the unanimously emotional and effusive reactions it has garnered. Witnessing the audience’s heartfelt responses has filled him with immense happiness, and he considers this film to be a truly special one.

On August 2, the elated actor shared a heartwarming moment with his 93-year-old maternal grandfather. In the photo, his grandfather can be seen donning a Team Rocky T-shirt and dancing to the classic song “Jhumka gira re,” which inspired the track “What Jhumka” in the movie. Ranveer’s grandfather’s cheerful demeanor and enthusiasm for the film left everyone in awe.

Captioning the video of his grandfather’s dance, Ranveer wrote, “Nana is peak-peak Rocky-ism… 93 and Rock(y)ing.”

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” revolves around two families – the Randhawas and the Chatterjee. The film beautifully weaves Rocky Randhawa’s love story amidst the challenges and complexities of both families. In addition to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie boasts an impressive cast, including veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, along with esteemed Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly.

As the movie continues to touch hearts and win accolades, Ranveer Singh stands proud of his exceptional performance as Rocky, and he remains grateful for the immense love and support he has received from his fans and the audience at large.

