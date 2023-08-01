Ranveer Singh Opens Up About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Shoot

The Dola Re Dola sequence in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been praised by the audience.

It took approximately 30 to 40 days for both actors to master the dance steps.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Karan Johar’s latest film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” hit the big screen on July 28, receiving immense love from the audience. Among the many praised scenes, the Dola Re Dola sequence featuring Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury has garnered special appreciation. Vaibhavi Merchant, the choreographer of the film’s song “Dhindhora Baje Re,” shared fascinating behind-the-scenes details about the sequence.

During a conversation with India Today, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant disclosed that Ranveer Singh was deeply moved when she sent him the video of the choreography for Dola Re Dola, “so nervous because he wasn’t trained in classical dance.”

In addition, Merchant mentioned that it required approximately 30 to 40 days for both actors to master the dance steps. Throughout the process, they made several adjustments to the choreography based on what was effective and what wasn’t, as shared by Merchant.

Additionally, during the conversation, Merchant also verified that the training period involved rehearsing the song Dhindhora Baje Re, which caused some nervousness among everyone. However, she reassured everyone during the process, “there are no other ways to do it, you have to go through the grind.”

In the movie, the Dola Re Dola sequence occurs right before the significant confrontation between Rani and Rocky’s father, Tijori. Delving further into the scene, Merchant said, “He understood and realised the gravity of this scene and sequence. He was nervous about whether he could pull it off. I wasn’t because I had choreographed it in a way that would complement his character. The character has almost three months of experience in the dance form in the movie as well, so we kept that in mind.”

When questioned about the contrast between Saroj Khan’s Dola Re Dola in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas and Vaibhavi Merchant’s Dola Re Dola in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Merchant responded that Karan Johar had a clear vision of paying homage to renowned filmmakers like Yashraj Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others.

Regarding Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film features not only Ranveer Singh but also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

