Ranveer Singh Reacts to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Kiss

Karan Johar’s latest directorial venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” featuring the dynamic duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has been making waves since its release. The enchanting love story of Rocky and Rani has ushered in a new era for modern-day romantics, leaving moviegoers spellbound. Amidst the film’s unique narrative, one particular scene has been stealing the spotlight – the bold and unexpected on-screen kiss shared by veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. This intimate moment, combined with the compelling love story, has left audiences cheering for this extraordinary couple.

In a recent interview with popular host Siddharth Kannan, Anjali Anand, who portrays Ranveer Singh’s sister, Gayatri Randhawa in the film, candidly shared her and Ranveer’s reaction to the remarkable kissing scene. Anjali revealed, “Me and Ranveer were like… it is happening, it is happening. We were so excited but there was no big deal about it.” Her statement reflected the ease with which the two young actors approached the scene, recognizing its significance in portraying an aspect of love that transcends age and time.

What truly amazed Anjali was the underlying magic woven by Karan Johar’s cinematic brilliance. She pointed out that amidst all the talk about the kiss, many overlooked the fact that Dharmendra’s character, despite being portrayed as a paralyzed man in a wheelchair, miraculously walks during certain sequences. This revelation attests to the genius of Karan Johar’s storytelling, where subtle details are seamlessly interwoven into the narrative, captivating the audience’s attention.

Recalling the shooting moment, Anjali expressed her disbelief at being present during such a monumental scene and in the esteemed company of veteran actors. She praised Karan Johar’s impeccable direction, describing the kiss as a beautiful, unforced expression of romance. The moment was handled with grace and authenticity, eliminating any sense of discomfort for the actors or the audience.

Notably, Shabana Azmi, in an interview with PTI, reflected on the kiss scene and addressed the surprising reactions it garnered. She questioned why an actor with a strong woman image couldn’t be portrayed as a romantic person. Shabana’s perspective echoed the need to break stereotypes and celebrate the multi-faceted nature of characters on screen.

Released on July 28, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has taken the box office by storm, solidifying its position as one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The film’s refreshing portrayal of love and its bold embrace of diverse characters have touched the hearts of viewers, proving that ageless romance and powerful storytelling can triumph on the silver screen.

