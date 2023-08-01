Ranveer Singh Reveals Deepika Padukone’s Mom’s Reaction to Their Relationship

Ranveer Singh’s mother-in-law was initially skeptical of their relationship.

She eventually came to realize that he is a good guy.

Ranveer Singh is now one of her favorite people.

Ranveer Singh, who has been happily married to Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone for five years, recently revealed his mother-in-law’s reaction when they informed her about their relationship.

During the promotion of his new film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Singh shared that Ujjala Padukone, Deepika’s mother, had difficulty understanding their relationship.

“Unke palle nahi pada (the relationship) khas kar ke meri mother-in-law”, he added.

After spending time with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s mother recognized his genuine nature.

The 38-year-old actor said: “With time, when you spend time and understand each other, she realized no matter how he (Ranveer Singh) is, his heart is pure and he is a good guy.”

The Simmba actor also acknowledged that he has now become one of her favorite individuals.

“Now she is one of my favourite people, and I am most certainly one of her favourite people.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone developed a romantic relationship while collaborating on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela in 2012. After dating for six years, the couple eventually got married in Italy in November 2018, according to reports.

