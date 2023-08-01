Ranveer Singh’s Sizzling Throwback: RRKPK Prep Days

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his latest release, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”.

Ranveer Singh, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” alongside Alia Bhatt, took to Instagram to share a #MondayMotivation throwback post. The picture dates back to the time when he started preparing for the role of Rocky Randhawa in Karan Johar’s film.

In the Instagram photo, Ranveer flaunts his chiseled abs and perfectly toned physique from his gym days during the “Rocky Era.” The post received an overwhelming response from fans and admirers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

However, what made the moment even more heart-melting was the reaction from his beloved wife, Deepika Padukone. The actress showered her love on the post, expressing her admiration by liking it. The couple has always been supportive and appreciative of each other, and this gesture once again showcased their strong bond.

In another Instagram video shared by Ranveer, Deepika is seen dancing to the popular song “What Jhumka” in the car. The video captures her trying to copy Rocky’s accent, and Ranveer playfully encourages her to say his iconic line from the movie. The adorable interaction between the couple added a touch of fun and joy to their fans’ hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has been receiving immense praise from audiences and Bollywood celebrities alike. Ranveer’s performance as Rocky Randhawa, coupled with his impeccable accent, has garnered appreciation. The actor had a Delhi-based dialect coach, Yuvraj Dua, to help perfect his accent for the role.

As the movie continues to impress at the box office, Deepika Padukone can be seen wholeheartedly supporting her husband’s success. The power couple’s love and admiration for each other remain an inspiration to many.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” directed by Karan Johar, also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, among others. The film hit theaters on July 28, delivering a compelling and entertaining cinematic experience.

