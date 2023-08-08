Ranveer Talks Kathak in Rocky Aur Rani

Ranveer Singh, the exceptionally skilled actor, is currently riding high on the tremendous success of his latest venture.

Ranveer Singh, the exceptionally skilled actor, is currently riding high on the tremendous success of his latest venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” This romantic drama, under the direction of veteran filmmaker Karan Johar, showcases Ranveer as the lead character Rocky Randhawa, a well-meaning yet slightly foolish Punjabi youth. Alia Bhatt graces the screen as Rani in the film. In a recent Instagram interaction with his fans and followers, the talented actor engaged in some light-hearted discussions about the movie and his role.

Ranveer Opens Up About Kathak Scene Preparation As many may be aware, the versatile actor captivated his fans and movie enthusiasts alike with a breathtaking Kathak dance sequence in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” Ranveer Singh, along with his co-star Tota Roy Chowdhury, won over hearts with their graceful performances in a significant sequence, where they recreated the iconic number ‘Dola Re Dola.’ While Chowdhury, portraying Alia Bhatt’s father in the film, dedicated over 6 months to mastering Kathak for his role’s perfection, Ranveer practiced rigorously for a month.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, a follower queried, “Your Kathak performance in the film was unexpected… How long did it take you to learn?” The actor, basking in the glory of his stellar reviews, responded, “It took approximately a month. Capturing the essential grace of the dance form was challenging, especially with the muscle mass I was building at that time!”

Ranveer Reflects on Best Compliment Received Subsequently, another follower inquired about the most outstanding compliment Ranveer Singh had received for his role in the Karan Johar-directed film. “Can you share the best compliment you received for ‘RRKPK’ and from whom?” asked the follower. However, the actor, overwhelmed by the myriad praises he’s been showered with, revealed that he has been receiving heartfelt letters from his admirers. He shared, “Numerous! The love for Rocky has been pouring in immensely. I’m truly touched… I’m receiving lengthy love letters… I’m deeply grateful.”

Insight into “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” Karan Johar marked his return to filmmaking after a hiatus of 7 years with “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” poised to become his most triumphant venture yet. Alongside Ranveer and Alia, this romantic drama boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including veteran actor Dharmendra, actress-MP Jaya Bachchan, National Award-winning Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and other pivotal roles.

