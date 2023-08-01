Ranveer’s Bikini Pic Warning for Deepika

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, have been winning hearts with their adorable social media PDA.

Ranveer’s witty comment on Deepika’s Instagram post has garnered attention.

Her captivating look, with kohled eyes and a sleek top knot, left fans and industry friends in awe.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, have been winning hearts with their adorable social media PDA. Recently, they were spotted together at a Mumbai movie theatre, catching Ranveer’s latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Now, Ranveer’s witty comment on Deepika’s Instagram post has garnered attention.

Deepika set the internet on fire with a stunning bikini photo, where she flaunted her hot body in a black and white two-piece outfit, getting ready for a shoot. Her captivating look, with kohled eyes and a sleek top knot, left fans and industry friends in awe. In her caption, she wrote, “Once upon a time…Not so long ago…”.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Advertisement

However, it was Ranveer’s reaction that stole the spotlight. Mesmerized by his wife’s beauty, he left a hilarious comment on her post, saying, “A warning would’ve been nice.”

Deepika’s work front includes a special appearance with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and her Telugu debut in Project K (Kalki 2898 AD) alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. She will also star with Hrithik Roshan in the aerial action thriller, Fighter.

Ranveer, on the other hand, has his fans eagerly awaiting his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming period musical drama, Baiju Bawra. Additionally, he will be seen playing the titular role in Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, replacing Shah Rukh Khan.

This couple continues to impress both on and off-screen, capturing the hearts of their fans with their talent and endearing chemistry.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Ranveer Singh’s Sizzling Throwback: RRKPK Prep Days Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his latest release,...