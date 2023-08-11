Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Insights into Her Role in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’

Rashmika Mandanna is excited for her upcoming movie Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

Animal is scheduled to release on December 1, 2023.

The month of December has always been lucky for Rashmika Mandanna.

Scheduled for release on December 1, 2023, the much-anticipated movie “Animal” will showcase the dynamic duo of Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also boasts Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in prominent roles. Rashmika Mandanna, who garnered recognition in the Bollywood realm following her standout performance in “Pushpa: The Rise,” continues to bask in triumph, thanks to back-to-back hits like “Goodbye” and “Mission Majnu.”

Presently, the actress is eagerly preparing for her forthcoming collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor, expressing her enthusiasm for the project.

The forthcoming movie “Animal,” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is scheduled for a December premiere—a month that has consistently proven fortunate for the actress in the past. Addressing this, the star of “Pushpa” conveyed her enthusiasm and told the press that she’s genuinely excited for the film’s December debut.

She said, “The month of December has always been lucky for me. Starting from my debut with Kirik Party to Pushpa, Chamak, and Anjani Putra, I’ve received immense love for all my films released during this month. Animal will be my 5th film scheduled for a December release, and I’m absolutely thrilled about it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

The movie’s poster showcases Ranbir Kapoor in an entirely distinct character, while Rashmika, in contrast, has shared insights into her role. She revealed that the part she portrays is both distinctive and unparalleled in her career, and she’s excitedly anticipating how the audience will react to it.

She said, “I’m eagerly waiting to see what audiences have to say about the film and the character that I’m essaying. It’s a very different role for me, something I’d have never imagined myself doing before. So I am very excited to see what fans and the critics have to say about it!”

In terms of her career, Rashmika is basking in the immense triumph of her latest Tamil movie, Varisu. Simultaneously, she’s gearing up for the continuation of Pushpa: The Rise. Production for Pushpa 2 is already underway, featuring prominent roles for Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Anticipated to surpass its forerunner, the film promises a more magnificent cinematic experience.

