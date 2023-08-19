Rauf Lala Opens Up About Turning Down Bigg Boss and Plagiarism in Bollywood

Rauf Lala declined a major Bigg Boss offer because he wanted to chew betel leaves.

He is okay with the replication of his iconic dance move in the song “Munni Badnam Hui.”

He originally performed the dance move in 1993 during a stage performance.

Rauf Lala, a renowned Pakistani comedian, actor, writer, and producer, boasts a career spanning over three decades in the Pakistani media sector. Renowned for his exceptional comedic timing and vast skill set, he has also ventured into the Indian entertainment scene, emerging as the winner of Season 2 of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. His most recent significant role was in the reality show “Tamasha” on Ary Digital.

In a recent episode of Nadir Ali’s podcast, Rauf Lala disclosed the rationale behind declining a major Bigg Boss offer. He also discussed the replication of his iconic dance move in the song “Munni Badnam Hui.”

Rauf Lala said, “In 2006, I went to India, In 2007, they announced Big Boss, I was also offered Big Boss. It was the show of our team which produced Laughter Challenge. The producers asked me to do Big Boss, they briefed me about the format of the show, but I refused it. I asked them, ‘would I get betel leaves for chewing – would I get Paan?’, they said that they can’t provide me with betel leaves, so, I had to refuse, and they offered me a huge money at that time, the offer was around one crore Indian rupees but I refused it, now, I have heard that everything is available in Big Boss”.

He added that the famous dance move he performed during his entry was replicated in the song “Munni Badnam Hui” because he originally showcased that step on the Indian reality show “Laughter Challenge,” where he emerged as the winner.

He said, “it’s okay, if they copied it, once I read in comments that Farah Khan said, ‘we pick anything from anywhere, if we like it’.

He mentioned that he originally performed this dance move in 1993 during a stage performance and later reprised it on the Laughter Challenge. You can find the dance video from a recent show through this link.

Nadir and Rauf Lala also disclosed that the song “Munni Badnam Hui” was a rendition of Umer Sharif’s track “Larka Badnam Hua, Haseena Tere Liye.”

