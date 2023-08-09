Raven-Symoné’s Seizure Revelation: Plastic Surgery Mishap In Her Youth

Raven-Symoné’s struggles with her body image during her teenage years led her to undergo cosmetic surgery. Speaking on an episode of The Best Podcast Ever, a show she co-hosts with her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, the former Disney star disclosed that her father had suggested she consider breast reduction surgery. She revealed, “I had two breast reductions and lipo before I turned 18,” mentioning that undergoing plastic surgery as a minor involved formalities.

Raven recounted how her father’s recommendation was driven by the desire to help her feel better about herself. She shared, “He was like, ‘So you don’t feel bad, is there anything that you want?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?’ So I got a twofer. It was just a mess, just being that young and the pain of it all.”

However, the initial surgeries didn’t provide the relief she sought, as she still felt dissatisfied with her appearance. This dissatisfaction led her to undergo another procedure, which unfortunately resulted in her experiencing a seizure. Describing the aftermath of the seizure, she said, “I remember waking up and seeing everything, and then I just started to have this dry mouth and couldn’t breathe and went back under.” Despite the passage of time, not fully comprehending the cause of the seizure still unsettles her.

Reflecting on her journey, Raven-Symoné spoke about her transformation in a 2021 interview. She shared that, with the support and advice of her wife, she adopted a zero-sugar diet that aided her in losing 40 pounds. Raven emphasized the role her wife played in this change, stating, “With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills, she helped me kick sugar.” She described sugar as an addictive substance and acknowledged that she had been addicted to it in various forms, but with her wife’s encouragement, she successfully eliminated it from her system.

