Realization of Prince William’s reasons for Prince Harry’s reunion

A source has revealed that Prince William appears uninterested in mending his strained relationship with his estranged brother, Prince Harry despite Kate Middleton’s attempts at reconciliation.

According to The Closer, as reported by Daily Express, the future king has conveyed his reluctance to engage in a conversation with Harry, stating that he is not yet prepared for such a discussion.

These claims have emerged amidst reports that Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife, has extended “late-night phone calls” to Prince Harry in a compassionate gesture aimed at fostering healing within the fractured relationship between him and the royal family.

As per the insider, Kate Middleton reached out to Harry and encouraged him to remain optimistic.

Currently estranged from the royal family, Prince Harry’s connections with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, have become strained.

In the midst of these circumstances, the efforts of the Princess of Wales to mend the broken relationships persist.

