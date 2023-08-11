Rebel Wilson hit in the face with a gun on movie set

Advertisement

The actress got hurt while making a movie called ‘Bride Hard.’ Even though there’s a strike in Hollywood, this movie can still be made because it’s not from a big company.

She needed stitches because she got injured while doing a stunt. She talked about what happened and said she was hit in the face by mistake with a prop weapon.

In a post on Instagram, she revealed: “I was shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia. In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I’d done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just, in the last one, I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun.”