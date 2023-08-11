Rebel Wilson hit in the face with a gun on movie set

Hayley Williams’ lung infection forces Paramore to cancel tour
The actress got hurt while making a movie called ‘Bride Hard.’ Even though there’s a strike in Hollywood, this movie can still be made because it’s not from a big company.
She needed stitches because she got injured while doing a stunt. She talked about what happened and said she was hit in the face by mistake with a prop weapon.
In a post on Instagram, she revealed: “I was shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia. In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I’d done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just, in the last one, I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun.”
Rebel continued by saying that it was really surprising, but she wants to make it clear that it was a total accident. She’s happy to share that the stitches she had are gone now, and her injuries are getting better.
She said: “I just wanted to say thank you for all your well-wishes. I’ve actually been healing quite amazing. The stitches have dissolved out … I hopefully will be totally, totally fine. It was really fun doing an action movie, but it can be dangerous at times. But I’m all good, so thanks, everybody.”
In the `action comedy, Rebel plays “badass secret agent” Sam who is tasked with “one of her hardest missions yet” – being Maid of Honour at her childhood best friend’s wedding.
Last week, the actress shared a photo of her battered and bruise face on her Instagram Story and wrote: “NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!. 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am.(sic)”
