Reema Kagti Confirms Priyanka, Katrina, Alia for “Jee Le Zaraa,” Shoot to Begin

“Jee Le Zaraa,” directed by Farhan Akhtar, creates social media buzz as a highly-anticipated road movie.

Zoya Akhtar clarifies film has not been shelved, awaiting the lead actors’ schedules.

Priyanka Chopra’s alleged departure and film delays were addressed by Reema Kagti’s disclosure.

The highly-anticipated multi-starrer road movie “Jee Le Zaraa,” directed by accomplished actor-director Farhan Akhtar, has been causing a buzz on social media since its unveiling.

Initially introduced with Bollywood’s top-tier actresses Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the project has been gaining attention due to recent speculations about its cast, particularly surrounding Priyanka’s alleged departure from the film.

During a recent conversation, filmmaker Reema Kagti shared a significant development regarding the highly anticipated project “Jee Le Zaraa,” which she is co-producing with Zoya Akhtar under their banner Tiger Baby Films.

Kagti dismissed any speculations about a new star cast, much to the relief of eager fans, and confirmed that the film, directed by Farhan Akhtar, will commence filming soon with its original cast. In an earlier interview, Zoya Akhtar also dispelled rumors of the film being shelved, revealing that they are awaiting the availability of the lead actors’ schedules.

The highly anticipated road movie, rumored to center around a journey undertaken by a group of women, is believed to be a spiritual follow-up to the 2011 film “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,” starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol. Titled “Jee Le Zaraa,” the upcoming film will feature leading actresses Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, marking their debut collaboration on screen.

Recently, news circulated about Priyanka Chopra’s departure from the project due to her hectic schedule.

The commencement of “Jee Le Zaraa,” originally planned for mid-2022, faced delays due to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy and subsequent scheduling conflicts with the lead actresses. While speculation arose about potential replacements for Priyanka, neither the actress nor the film’s creators addressed these claims. However, Reema Kagti’s disclosure has now conclusively addressed all lingering rumors.

