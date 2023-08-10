Reema Khan Poetry skills Impress Fans

Reema Khan is an iconic figure in the Pakistani film industry.

She started her journey in the 1990s and remained a prominent figure.

Her impact on the film industry has been significant.

Advertisement

Reema Khan is an iconic figure in Lollywood, the Pakistani film industry. She started her journey in the 1990s and remained a prominent figure for many decades without slowing down. Her impact on the film industry has been significant, with numerous successful movies under her belt. As her career progressed, she even stepped into the role of director. Her blend of talent, beauty, and elegance has garnered her a massive fan following. Renowned for her graceful demeanor, she’s also known for her unique fashion sense, endearing her to her admirers. Notably, she is married to a cardiologist and takes pride in projecting a positive image of her country on the global stage.

Beyond her acting, Reema possesses a lovely singing voice and a charm that sets her apart from other actresses of her time. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message that resonated with many of her fans, affirming her continued connection with her audience.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Reema khan (@iamreemakhan)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Reema Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in a purple outfit Reema Khan stands out as one of the most recognisable and acclaimed...