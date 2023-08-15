Resham reveals the secret behind her Youthful Skin & Fitness

Resham is a striking and highly skilled Pakistani actress.

Resham is a striking and highly skilled Pakistani actress, making her mark in both television and film. She embarked on her acting journey at a young age through Pakistan Television. Her initial projects featured collaborations with esteemed figures like Qavi Khan. Resham has graced many successful TV serials and films, with notable works including “Din,” “Jeeva,” and “Sangam.” She’s also made impactful appearances in dramas like “Ashk” and “Man O Salwa.” Beyond her on-screen presence, Resham is admired for her philanthropic efforts, organizing substantial meals for those in need during Holy Months. She exudes fitness and boasts flawless skin, radiating a youthful glow that leaves her fans in awe.

Recently, Resham was a guest on a show. During her appearance, she discussed her approach to fitness and her secrets to maintaining her youthful appearance.

Talking about her fitness and glow, Resham said, “You must have heard that a good person will never look aged, I never thought bad about anyone, I can’t harm anyone, but, yes, I lost 13 Kg in the previous three years. I lost my weight gradually. Actually, I started intermittent fasting during COVID – 19 because of which I lost weight, also, I was cooking a lot, and my jawline became prominent because of sweating, so I liked this thing and maintained my weight, I really liked my sharp jawline. Now, I can eat three Parathas but I don’t gain weight because of fasting and gap during the meals”.

