Rihanna Slaps Michael Cera in New Barbie Movie, Actor Recalls

Michael Cera reminisced about his time with Rihanna. Most of us would consider ourselves lucky just to have seen Rihanna from afar, but Michael Cera had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter when the singer struck him across the face hard.

This battle, however, had nothing to do with beef; it was all part of a legendary sequence in This Is the End, a 2013 disaster comedy film directed by Seth Rogen and written by Evan Goldberg.

Michael Cera recalls some sad memories from his time on the set of This Is the End. In the 2013 film, the 35-year-old actor co-starred with Rihanna.

In the film, Cera played a fictionalised version of himself at a housewarming celebration in Los Angeles.

During his visit, the Juno winner slapped Rihanna across the page after slapping her on the backside.

Cera claimed the slap was genuine in an interview with GQ published earlier this week, and he was taken aback by the force.

The actor admitted, “She definitely hit me, but that’s what I wanted. It’s a lot funnier and more believable, in my opinion. She hit me hard since a false slap doesn’t seem nice.”

He added. “Yeah, she really sent me flying, and it was great. This sorrow that I felt is now immortalized on video.”

In a June interview with Rolling Stone, the Barbie actor addressed the slap, saying that the Fenty Beauty founder wasn’t afraid to slap him and didn’t need much convincing.

“I figured it would look better if she hit me,” he explained. I don’t think she needed much persuasion to do it, and I have no regrets! “I was completely immersed in it.”

13 years after its theatrical debut, Michael Cera’s part in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World remains one of his defining roles. And his enthusiasm for his role in the Edgar Wright film hasn’t faded in the least.

In the same interview with GQ magazine, Cera goes on a memory journey, reliving some of his most renowned performances.

When the conversation turned to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Cera expressed excitement about working on the adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s blockbuster comic novel series with Wright and his all-star supporting cast.

Cera said, “We just had the greatest vibe with everybody; I believe that came from Edgar and the energy he was exuding. We all got to rehearse and spend a lot of time together before we ever started filming.”

The Barbie star admitted that he struggled to adjust to life after the shoot, describing himself as despondent when production ended.

“It all just goes away, and you’re like, ‘Where did everybody go?'” he explained. Even though it was exhausting, I could have kept making that movie indefinitely.”

