Rita Ora Extends Thanks To Taika Waititi For Exemplifying True Love

Rita Ora expresses her gratitude for the presence of her husband Taika Waititi in her life as he celebrates his 48th birthday.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old singer of “Shine Ya Light” conveyed a sincere tribute to the 48-year-old filmmaker behind “Thor: Love and Thunder,” referring to him as the “funniest smartest man I have ever come across in my life.”

In an Instagram post accompanied by a series of photos and videos, Rita Ora conveyed, “You keep me together in moments I don’t think I can. Thank you for showing me what love really is.”

Continuing, Rita Ora added, “Here’s to many more moments of me stealing your jokes and telling them 10x louder so people think I’m the funny one. I LOVE YOU.” Ora shared several snapshots of her spouse, including a playful one with his tongue out and another where he’s clad in a “Dirty Dog” hoodie while dining at a restaurant.

Among the images, there’s a more solemn picture of the duo engrossed in reading screenplays, potentially for Waititi’s upcoming movie. Additionally, the artist posted an elevator selfie capturing a passionate kiss exchanged between the couple.

The couple commenced their relationship in 2021 and exchanged vows a year later in an intimate ceremony. They candidly shared the details of the event with Vogue, clarifying that it was held in their Los Angeles home with a small group of friends, contrary to widespread reports of other locations like London or France.

