Riteish Deshmukh’s Adorable Birthday Wish for “Lifeline” Genelia Melts Hearts

Riteish posted an endearing picture with his wife on Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

He penned down a heartfelt and extensive birthday message for her.

They are a beloved Bollywood couple.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are not only beloved Bollywood couples but also hold a special place in the hearts of social media users. Their delightful chemistry and amusing exchanges consistently entertain fans.

From creating comical reels to sharing affectionate snapshots, Riteish and Genelia have consistently set remarkable relationship standards for their admirers. As Genelia celebrates her birthday, Riteish, known for his role in “Ved,” has posted an endearing picture with his beloved wife. His heartfelt and extensive birthday message for her is touching countless online, evoking immense warmth and affection.

As August 5 marked Genelia Deshmukh’s birthday, Riteish Deshmukh celebrated the occasion by posting an affectionate picture with his wife on his Instagram. The monochromatic snapshot features the couple in an intimate embrace, with Genelia sporting a radiant smile and a playful wink toward the camera. Meanwhile, Riteish gazes at her tenderly, brimming with affection in his eyes.

While crafting a birthday greeting for his ‘lifeline’ and ‘biggest cheerleader’’ the actor penned down his feelings, “To my best friend, my harshest critic, my diehard supporter, my partner in crime, my biggest cheerleader, my lifeline, my everything- wishing you a very happy birthday. Thank you for enriching my life, thank you for being my constant.. my reality. माझी बायको.. माझं वेड !!! I LOVE YOU #happybirthdaygenelia @geneliad.”

Responding to Riteish’s post, Rhea Chakraborty joined his fans and industry colleagues in the comments section to express her affection for the birthday celebrant, “Happy birthday beauty”. “Happy bday to her …. Such a cutie”, commented Amruta Khanvilker. “Happy birthday vahini”, wrote Siddharth Jadhav.

In response to the affectionate picture of the couple, a fan expressed their thoughts by commenting, “Fav couple of mine”. “SUPERB JODI” another fan commented with red heart emojis.” love u both have for each other . . rarest to rarest to find in this world”, another fan wrote.

Riteish and Genelia stepped into the world of Bollywood in 2003 through the romantic drama “Tujhe Meri Kasam,” where their love story began. Their affection blossomed on the film set, leading to a lasting relationship. Following more than ten years of courtship, the pair exchanged vows in February 2012. They are blessed with two sons, Rahyl and Riaan. Their most recent appearance was in the Marathi movie “Ved,” released in December 2022.

