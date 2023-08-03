Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 1st Wednesday – ₹6.5 Cr Net

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring the charismatic duo Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi opened to a slightly underwhelming first day at the box office.

By the end of the first week, it is expected to touch ₹70 crores.

Advertisement

The much-anticipated film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring the charismatic duo Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, opened to a slightly underwhelming first day at the box office. However, fueled by positive word of mouth, the film witnessed strong growth over the weekend, culminating in a respectable weekend collection of ₹44.50 crores nett.

As the weekdays rolled in, the film showcased a remarkable trend, maintaining its momentum without any drop in collections, even surpassing some all-time blockbusters like “Pathaan,” “Dangal,” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan.” The support from corporate bookings has been steady since the opening day and is likely to continue till Wednesday, contributing significantly to the film’s success.

Currently, after six days of its release, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has amassed ₹64.25 crores nett in India. By the end of the first week, it is expected to touch ₹70 crores. With no major competition in the following week, the film is poised to cross the coveted ₹100 crores mark in its second week. However, the challenge lies ahead when two new releases, “Gadar 2” and “OMG 2,” hit the screens on the 11th of August. The film will need to sustain substantial business before losing a significant number of screens to the new releases.

The movie’s international performance has been nothing short of excellent, trending impressively. It is all set to cross the 10-million-dollar mark in overseas collections, solidifying its status as a super-hit in the international market. Thanks to its robust performance overseas, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is expected to comfortably cross ₹200 crores in worldwide gross at the box office.

Let’s take a look at the day-wise nett India collections of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”:

Advertisement Thursday: ₹10.50 crores

Saturday: ₹15.50 crores

Sunday: ₹18.50 crores

Monday: ₹6.50 crores

Tuesday: ₹6.75 crores

Wednesday: ₹6.50 crores

Advertisement Total: ₹64.25 crores nett in India after 6 days

The film revolves around an unconventional love story between Rani Chatterjee, an intellectual Bengali journalist portrayed by Alia Bhatt, and Rocky Randhawa, a flamboyant Punjabi character played by Ranveer Singh. Despite their contrasting backgrounds, they fall in love and decide to win over each other’s families by living with them for three months before tying the knot. Whether they succeed in their mission forms the crux of the film.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is currently screening at a theatre near you, allowing audiences to experience the magic of this heartwarming tale on the big screen.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Karan Johar’s Latest: Rocky Aur Rani Hits 85 Cr Mark The film managed to amass approximately Rs 85 - 86 crores in...

Advertisement