Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 7 SRK References Unveiled

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have enjoyed a deep bond of friendship spanning three decades. They collaborated on iconic films like “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,” and “My Name Is Khan.” While SRK even co-produced “Student of the Year” and made a special appearance in “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” released on July 28, marked Karan Johar’s first film without Shah Rukh’s direct involvement. However, the movie didn’t miss the opportunity to pay tribute to the King of Bollywood. Here are some of the Shah Rukh Khan references you might have missed:

Mannat Reference:

When Rocky parks his red Ferrari outside Rani’s office, the security guard informs him about the parking location, to which Rocky humorously replies, “And Shah Rukh is in Mannat.”

Signature Rahul Dialogue:

During their first encounter, Rocky introduces himself to Rani with a hint of SRK’s iconic style, saying, “Rocky naam to suna hoga (you would’ve heard of my name), just like Rahul.”

KKR Anthem:

Rocky mentions “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo,” the official song of Shah Rukh’s IPL cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders, in one of his punchlines.

Pardes Song Tribute:

The famous song “Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain” from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie “Pardes” plays in the background when Rocky surprises Rani on her birthday, saying, “Do dil milenge magar chupke chupke.”

DDLJ’s Iconic Tune:

While proposing to Rani, Rocky is seen dressed in a red sherwani amidst artificial crop fields, with the song “Tujhe Dekha Toh” from “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” playing in the background.

Mention of SRK’s New Movie:

When Rani’s mother and Rocky go lingerie shopping, he misunderstands her talk about bra sizes and jokingly responds, “Are you coming to watch a film? SRK’s latest has been released.”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Tribute:

A scene reminiscent of the funeral sequence from “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” was recreated in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” where Shah Rukh’s character performs the last rites, similar to the original movie.

Though Shah Rukh Khan might not have directly acted in the film, his presence loomed large through these subtle nods, adding a delightful touch for fans of both superstars.

