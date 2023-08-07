Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Global Box Office Sensation

The Bollywood romantic comedy family drama, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”.

The Bollywood romantic comedy family drama, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” directed by Karan Johar, is making waves at the international box office. With Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, the film has witnessed a remarkable second weekend overseas, adding USD 3.40 million to its total and bringing the international earnings close to USD 10.50 million. The movie’s outstanding hold in the second week, dropping just 20 percent, is a rarity among major Bollywood releases. Alongside its impressive domestic collection of approximately Rs. 120 crores, the film has crossed the coveted milestone of Rs. 200 crores worldwide. Its strong momentum indicates the potential to surpass USD 15 million in the international market, and a final worldwide total of Rs. 300 crores is within reach, depending on its performance against the upcoming competition.

North America Box Office: The film’s best hold came in North America, where it experienced a minimal drop of less than 5 percent, grossing USD 1.64 million in its second weekend and reaching a total gross of USD 4.72 million. This places “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” in the sixth position for the highest second-weekend collections for a Bollywood film in North America. The movie’s strong performance is evident as it climbed from outside the top 20 during its first weekend. With an estimated projection of over USD 7 million, the film is expected to continue its success in this region.

Middle East Box Office: After a slow start, the Middle East rebounded well, contributing USD 2.28 million to the film’s overseas earnings as of Sunday. The UAE market, in particular, has been exceptional, with a decline of just 25 percent from the first weekend. This is noteworthy considering the market’s frontloaded nature compared to others in the region.

Australia and United Kingdom Box Office: Australia and the United Kingdom also showcased strong performance with a second-weekend drop of only 25 percent. However, the film’s potential was limited by poor distribution, resulting in a significant reduction in screen count during the second week. Despite this setback, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” managed to remain close to grossing a million in both territories.

Territorial Breakdown for Overseas Box Office Collections:

Middle East: USD 2,280,000 approx

Australia: USD 650,000

New Zealand: USD 200,000

Singapore: USD 200,000

Rest of Asia: USD 350,000

Europe: USD 575,000

Rest of the World: USD 175,000

Total Overseas Collection: USD 10,400,000 / Rs. 85.50 crores

Conclusion: “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has captured hearts and box offices worldwide, setting an exceptional example with its remarkable hold internationally. With its strong momentum, the film is on track to achieve even greater heights, potentially crossing USD 15 million in the international market. Fans eagerly anticipate how the movie fares against upcoming competition in India and how close it can get to the coveted Rs. 300 crores worldwide mark.

