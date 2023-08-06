“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” photoshoot captures the magical connection

The Kudmayi song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a hit.

Fans are loving Alia and Ranveer’s wedding looks.

Manish Malhotra shared new pics from their ‘wedding photoshoot’.

The official release of the wedding song “Kudmayi” from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has captivated their fans. The film’s enthusiasts are particularly enamored by the couple’s wedding appearances. Notably, Manish Malhotra has now unveiled additional images from their ‘wedding photoshoot’, offering a more detailed view of their outfits and jewelry.

Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share the stills, expressing in his post, “The stunning two defining modern-day Regal wedding looks @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh in our bridal couture .. timeless, crafted with classic glamour.” Alia is dressed in an orange lehenga adorned with mehendi from her actual wedding to Ranbir Kapoor, while Ranveer dons a cream-colored sherwani.

A fan respond to Manish’s post, “it’s like the same mehendi design to that of her real wedding.” Another fan said, “I loved every piece of the costumes in the film.” One more said, “Their chemistry is fire.” A person also commented, “Just one word WOW.” A comment also read “Inke shaadi se b ache photos hai (these pictures are better than pics of their own weddings).”

At the celebration event for the triumph of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” filmmaker Karan Johar shared insights about the filming of the Kudmayi song. Karan Johar disclosed that the song’s shooting occurred a mere four days subsequent to Alia and Ranbir’s marriage on April 14 the previous year. Moreover, the mehendi depicted in the sequence was genuinely from Alia’s actual wedding, as per reports.

Karan Johar said, “Those who have seen must have seen that the wedding of Rocky and Rani ‘takes place at the end of the film. There is a story behind it. We shot the wedding sequence of Alia and Ranveer Singh in the movie just after four days of Alia and Ranbir’s marriage. Alia got married two times in the same week, one real and the other the reel one. So, Alia’s mehendi was from her real marriage and we just darken it a little bit.”

He also disclosed that the song had to undergo editing to maintain the film’s overall length. “We shot this song in Jaisalmer. But when the issue of length started everyone said it must not cross the limit. Then have to edit out this song and it broke my heart,” he added.

Pritam has composed the song ‘Kudmayi,’ with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Shahid Mallya provides the vocals. The song features Shabana Azmi, though it does not include Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, who portray Ranveer’s grandparents in the movie.

