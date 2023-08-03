Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Kudmayi OUT!

Karan Johar’s movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is a big hit in theaters.

Karan Johar’s movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is a big hit in theaters. Fans are excited to see his work after 7 years.

The lead actors, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, are enjoying the film’s success. Recently, the makers released a music video of the song “Kudmayi” from the movie, and fans are loving it, creating a buzz on the internet.

A few hours back, Alia Bhatt took to social media to upload the video and wrote, “This song gives me butterflies every single time! #Kudmayi OUT NOW! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani now in Cinemas.”