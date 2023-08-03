Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Kudmayi OUT!

Lizzo FINALLY speaks up on sexual assault lawsuit accusations
Lizzo was sued by three of her former dancers for allegedly engaging...
Karan Johar’s movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is a big hit in theaters. Fans are excited to see his work after 7 years.
The lead actors, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, are enjoying the film’s success. Recently, the makers released a music video of the song “Kudmayi” from the movie, and fans are loving it, creating a buzz on the internet.
A few hours back, Alia Bhatt took to social media to upload the video and wrote, “This song gives me butterflies every single time! #Kudmayi OUT NOW! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani now in Cinemas.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The video shows Alia and Ranveer’s wedding in the film. Alia looks stunning in a white outfit as she prepares for her big day, and her father emotionally helps her get ready.
Meanwhile, Ranveer’s family ties wedding turbans on everyone’s head. Both families get emotional as they see Rocky and Rani as bride and groom. The 4 minutes 36 seconds long video beautifully captures the wedding rituals and the union of the two lovers.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.