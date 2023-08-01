Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s ‘Heart Throb’ Song Out: Ranveer Singh Grooves with Star-Studded Cast

The song is a part of Karan Johar’s latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The film is reportedly enjoying a successful run at the box office.

The song has catchy lyrics and infectious hook steps.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is enjoying immense success at the box office. The quintessential Karan Johar magnum opus has been delighting audiences in theaters, who are particularly enamored by the sizzling chemistry between Ranveer and Alia in the film.

In addition to the captivating performances by the lead pair and the ensemble cast in Karan Johar’s latest venture, another aspect that has thoroughly engaged the audience is the outstanding music of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RARKPK). The romantic melody “Tum Kya Mile” and the lively dance number “What Jhumka” have already become chart-toppers. Now, Ranveer Singh’s character Rocky and the film’s makers have released another dynamic dance track titled “Heart Throb.”

Ranveer Singh, the renowned actor from Bajirao Mastani, delighted his fans and followers on Instagram by sharing the latest track from his new project. In his post, an ecstatic Ranveer shared the official video of the song “Heart Throb.” Ranveer wrote, “Oh. Ma. Gawd! Such a HEART-THROB ji !!!”

In the video, Ranveer Singh shines as Rocky, captivating the audience with his impressive dance moves. With his charismatic looks and charming antics, the actor effortlessly charms women of all ages. The song “Heart Throb” boasts peppy Punjabi beats, catchy lyrics, and infectious hook steps, making it an ideal Bollywood dance track.

This dance track, featuring Ranveer Singh, is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, with vocals by Dev Negi and music composed by renowned Bollywood composer Pritam.

The song “Heart Throb” in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani showcases Ranveer Singh in his full glory, celebrating and praising his character Rocky as a genuine Punjabi heartthrob. However, the special cameos by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan in the song undoubtedly add to its charm and excitement.

At the start of the song, Varun impressively delivers the English lines while looking stylish in a black leather jacket. Following that, the young Bollywood divas, Janhvi, Sara, and Ananya, set the dance floor on fire as they groove with Ranveer.

Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani features esteemed actors such as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film, which hit theaters on July 28, is reportedly enjoying a successful run at the box office.

